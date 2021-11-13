Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

