Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) to Sell

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $169.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Sachem Capital will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 33.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sachem Capital (SACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.