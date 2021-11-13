Zacks Investment Research Lowers Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

BXRX opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard S. Casten bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 158,200 shares of company stock valued at $93,338 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baudax Bio by 735.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baudax Bio by 460.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 336,175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Baudax Bio by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

