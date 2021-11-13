Zacks Investment Research Lowers Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

CLBS opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 271,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

