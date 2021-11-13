Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 528,406 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 266,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 99,044 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.