Zacks Investment Research Lowers Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LAUR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.40 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Laureate Education by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Laureate Education by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.