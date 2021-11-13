Zacks Investment Research Lowers Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. Paya has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Paya by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

