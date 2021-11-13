Zacks Investment Research Lowers Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.41.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 598,605 shares of company stock worth $6,973,603 and have sold 713,613 shares worth $7,716,478. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Skillz by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

