Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) to “Hold”

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $569,148. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 240,481 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,696,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

