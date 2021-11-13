Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) to “Buy”

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LCUT. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $18.80 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $413.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $168,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,631 shares of company stock valued at $390,855 over the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,419,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

