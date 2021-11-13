Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) to “Buy”

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PLYM. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $2,740,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $1,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

