Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TuSimple Holdings Inc. is a self-driving technology company. TuSimple Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

