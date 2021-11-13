Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 455.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS.

Shares of ZEAL traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. 29,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,376. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

