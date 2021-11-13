Zero (ZER) Reaches Market Cap of $1.94 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $12,490.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.25 or 0.00319981 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00156252 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00102512 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000131 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,705,822 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

