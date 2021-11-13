ZIX’s (ZIXI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.72% from the company’s previous close.

ZIXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

ZIXI stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ZIX has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $482.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ZIX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

