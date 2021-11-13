Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

