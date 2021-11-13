Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Zymergen from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.58.

ZY stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,906,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

