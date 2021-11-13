Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.44.

ZYME opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $938.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. Analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zymeworks by 60.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

