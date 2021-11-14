$0.01 EPS Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. HealthStream reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSTM. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in HealthStream by 7.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthStream by 83.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in HealthStream by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 2,088.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after buying an additional 495,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,643. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $853.07 million, a PE ratio of 117.53, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

