-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. DouYu International has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

