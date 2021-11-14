-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

Lion Electric stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,249. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the third quarter worth $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

