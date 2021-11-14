-$0.10 EPS Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Burrage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter valued at $2,872,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter valued at $4,489,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $7,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

VSTM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,175. The stock has a market cap of $572.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

