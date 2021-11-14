-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). AutoWeb posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AutoWeb by 332.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. 40,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.16. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

