-$0.21 EPS Expected for CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNS Pharmaceuticals.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CNSP stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

