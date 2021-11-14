$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. Global Medical REIT also posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 381,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 111.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,348,000 after acquiring an additional 305,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,256,000 after acquiring an additional 123,739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,699 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 11.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,426,000 after acquiring an additional 222,212 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.