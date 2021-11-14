-$0.28 EPS Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.34). Marcus posted earnings of ($1.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS.

MCS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the second quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 99,028.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

MCS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. 344,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,778. Marcus has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.