-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 45,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. 318,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,334. The firm has a market cap of $512.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.62. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

