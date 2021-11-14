$0.37 EPS Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

