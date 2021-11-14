$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.36. Clarus posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Clarus by 5.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Clarus by 25.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Clarus during the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.35. 163,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,321. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. Clarus has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

