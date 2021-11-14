$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.73. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

FBNC stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,946,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in First Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,806 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 50,754.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 837,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

