$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Business First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BFST traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 432.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

