$0.74 EPS Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.68. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

BRKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,454,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after buying an additional 963,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after buying an additional 951,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,585,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS stock opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

