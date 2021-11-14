-$0.82 EPS Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.82) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.74). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $105,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

