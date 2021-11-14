0x Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64.66 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $64.66 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00001953 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.86 or 0.00221449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00086899 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,496,055 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

