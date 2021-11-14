$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. Prologis reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.47.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.81. 1,689,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day moving average of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

