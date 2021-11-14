$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to report $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,666,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.09. 460,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average is $103.77. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

