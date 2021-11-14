$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $9.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.02. 418,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,165. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

