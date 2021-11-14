$100.18 Million in Sales Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to report sales of $100.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year sales of $365.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $482.56 million, with estimates ranging from $477.18 million to $488.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freshworks.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,930,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,076,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRSH stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

