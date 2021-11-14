11,161 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,620,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 858,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $345,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

