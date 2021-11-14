12,165 Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $56,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

WTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $569.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

