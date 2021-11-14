13,139 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $9,442,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $61.41 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 5,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $242,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,664 shares of company stock worth $2,173,593 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

