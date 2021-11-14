13,317 Shares in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $13,613,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at $10,187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,983,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,960,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,967,000.

Shares of IPVIU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

