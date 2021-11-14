$157.17 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce $157.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.80 million and the highest is $158.74 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $150.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $618.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $619.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $651.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $74.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $61.17 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after acquiring an additional 330,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

