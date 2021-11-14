1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 403,708 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 2,194.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,708 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.36% of Hercules Capital worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $18.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTGC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

