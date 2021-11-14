1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,015 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.