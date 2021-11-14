1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 121,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

SHLS opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

