1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $5.88 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 148.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 103,408 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,119,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,034,000 after purchasing an additional 421,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.16.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

