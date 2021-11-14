1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $7.73 Million Stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 825,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth approximately $6,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1,463.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 528,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 402,524 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 4,200,000.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 84,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth approximately $21,827,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Yatsen Holding Limited has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yatsen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

