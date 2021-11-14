1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 82,963 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 2,860.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,963 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Renewable Energy Group worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,558 shares of company stock worth $1,225,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

