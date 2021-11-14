1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

NYSE:RMT opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.